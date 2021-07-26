Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh Share Glimpse of Newborn Son, Reveal Name

Actor Geeta Basra shared a glimpse of her newborn son and revealed his complete name, on Instagram. She shared a picture of the newborn with daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. She and her husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh have named their second child Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.

Geeta wrote in the caption, “Introducing HEER ka VEER..Jovan Veer Singh Plaha (camera emoji) @falgunikharwaphotography.” Hinaya can be seen sitting with Jovan on her lap, and she is kissing his forehead. The baby is wrapped in a towel and Hinaya is wearing a pink dress.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in October 2015, and welcome their first child Hinaya in July 2016. The couple welcomed Jovan on 10 July.

After Jovan’s birth, Harbhajan shared a statement that read, “Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support.”

Geeta had also shared a video of a white onesie in a crib with ‘Born in 2021, Baby Plaha’ written on it.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra Blessed With a Boy

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.'Ranveer in '83': Twitter Reacts to Aussie Swimming Coach's CelebrationGeeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh Share Glimpse of Newborn Son, Reveal Name . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.