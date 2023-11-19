Geelong get it done early to pass toughest AFLW assignment yet

Photograph: James Ross/AAP

At three-quarter time of their last home-and-away game, Geelong coach Dan Lowther urged his team to “keep that care and joy… we’ve been talking about”. On that evening, the Cats ran off 40-point winners against a struggling Hawthorn. On Sunday, it was that same care and joy that lifted Geelong to a shock five-point semi-final win against reigning premiers Melbourne that went down to the wire.

It was surely the toughest assignment the Cats have faced in their six-season history. Despite leading by 30 points at three-quarter-time, it seemed they would be unable to stem the tide of momentum that the Demons piled on in the final quarter.

Related: Geelong hang on to beat Melbourne in AFLW semi-final thriller

The Cats convoy rolled in this week with the club announcing that fans could park and ride the bus up to Ikon Park for free from Geelong. A few extra trams wouldn’t have gone astray for Melbourne-based fans either. The support of designated fan bays meant Cats fans were in full voice for every goal, howl of indignation, and of course the classic “Geeeeelong” chant.

Those fans probably could have floated on air back down the highway on Sunday night.

This finals series has felt like a mini-coming of age for the AFLW. Two of the last expansion sides made finals for the first time; Sydney even won one. Nearly every final has attracted over 4,000 people, and the latest CBA signed in September has highlighted a pathway to more games and year-round contracts.

This was only the second ever meeting between the Dees and the Cats, and the second this season in the expanded 18-team, 10-round competition. When they lined up against each other for the first time back in round five, the Cats’ defence held up for the first half before they ultimately went down by 49 points.

These two sides have plenty of familiar faces; celebrating her 50th game, 23-year-old Dees midfielder Liv Purcell began her career at Geelong before requesting a trade ahead of the 2022 seasons. And in June 2022, former Demons Shelley Scott and Jackie Parry were traded to the Cats. The pair kicked a goal apiece on Sunday, helping to cement the win.

Story continues

Wins of Brisbane and North Melbourneover Melbourne in the previous fortnight provided a blueprint for Geelong to beat a side that had seemed primed to cruise to a preliminary final and beyond – cut off the switch-kicks, stifle their handball game, pile on the pressure with over 70 tackles.

The scoreline at the end of the first quarter – 0.2 (2) to 2.4 (16) – belied the two sides’ playing styles. Geelong have become known for their hot starts, having only given up two goals in opening terms, both against Melbourne. Conversely, the Demons have struggled at the beginning, coming home strong to win every final quarter bar last week against North Melbourne.

It’s also tough to under-estimate the psychological impact of Geelong’s elimination final loss against North Melbourne last season, when they scored a frustrating 1.8 (14) in a scrappy two-point loss. The message was clear: get it done early.

And it seemed that Geelong had. Amy McDonald had never kicked more than one goal in a game at AFLW level. Within minutes, she had two. Flashes of connection from Melbourne before the half and three-quarter-time hinted at what they would unleash in the last quarter.

In two key periods across the final quarter, Melbourne piled on the goals to reduce the margin. They appeared set to break Geelong hearts before a missed shot at goal by Lauren Pearce kept the final margin to five points.

Related: Adelaide end Sydney’s fairytale run to secure AFLW preliminary final spot

Aishling Moloney did her part by marking in the goal square and converting, briefly halting the Demons’ run, after a quiet three quarters. Her three goals against Melbourne earlier in the season, and aerial dominance last week against Essendon, made her a keen target for the Dees. The Irishwoman only arrived in Australia to play football at the end of July, and is now set to play Geelong’s first ever preliminary final.

Veteran midfielder Renee Garing announced that she will hang up her boots at the end of this season and her retirement tour continues to roll on. Garing has openly shared her journey of returning to football after the birth of her son Parker. The new CBA implements a 12-month pregnancy policy beginning from six weeks before a player’s due date, making it easier for players like Garing to balance work and family.

The Cats struggled to beat finalists during this home-and-away season, and will now have to travel to face a parochial home crowd in Brisbane on Saturday night. The Lions will be refreshed by a week off and the knowledge that they can grind out close games like their qualifying final win against the Crows.