Geelong advances to semifinals in Australian rules football

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Patrick Dangerfield kicked four goals to help Geelong outclass Collingwood 15.10 (100) to 5.2 (32) and advance to the Australian Football League semifinals for the fourth time in five years.

The result means the top four teams from the regular season will fill the semifinal spots — second-place Brisbane will play Geelong on Friday at the Adelaide Oval and first-place Port Adelaide will play third-place Richmond at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

On Friday, Richmond kicked five goals in the opening quarter and went on to beat the St. Kilda Saints 12.8 (80) to 6.13 (49) to advance to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.

The grand final will be played on Oct. 25 at the Gabba in Brisbane instead of the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground, where nearly all of the league’s championship matches have been played since 1897.

Because of coronavirus restrictions and a second spike of COVID-19 deaths and infections in Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state, the final was moved to Queensland because of the low rate of virus infections in that state.

