Geekco Appoints Mario Beaulieu as Chief Executive Officer

LAVAL, Québec, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekco Technologies Corporation (the “Corporation” or “Geekco”) (TSX-V: GKO; OTCQB: GKOTF), which operates the FlipNpik application within a collaborative ecosystem, within the digital and virtual universe, coupled with blockchain technology, that rewards users who help boost the visibility of neighbourhood businesses by stimulating their online traffic and increasing sales, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mario Beaulieu as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Beaulieu is both an entrepreneur and an executive. For more than 25 years, he has contributed to the development and commercialization of technology solutions for large companies and SMEs. He has founded and worked with innovative consulting and technology companies that, due to his contribution, have achieved international success.

“As a value creator, Mr. Beaulieu’s hybrid entrepreneurial and executive expertise, combined with his passion and determination, will make him an important player in Geekco’s growth. His expertise, his talent as a developer and communicator as well as his involvement in the community will bring dynamism to the Company’s vision and strategic leverage to meet the challenges and objectives of Geekco’s growth and development,” said Mr. Henri Harland, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Nadira Hajjar, who remains Chief Operating Officer and Director of Geekco, for her managerial support and contribution to the Company’s objectives during her tenure as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

“I am honoured to continue Geekco’s mission and help stimulate the local economy. Through our advanced technology solutions and the collaboration of our corporate partners, we are able to increase the visibility, traffic and sales of local businesses while creating an engaged community that is rewarded for its contribution. This innovative and mobilizing approach, capitalizing on cutting-edge technologies to support the local economy, is directly in line with my values,” says Mr. Mario Beaulieu.

“Passion defines me. Passion for people and ideas. Passion for success. It is with all this passion, determination and by working closely with the entire Geekco team that I will make sure to achieve the Company’s vision, generate growth and mobilize the business community,” he adds in closing.

Geekco also announced the grant to its Chief Executive Officer of: (i) 600,000 stock options to purchase an equal number of Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.40 per share and an additional 1,000,000 stock options to purchase an equal number of Common Shares at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, both for a period of 3 years and vesting in 25% increments per completed six-month period thereafter; and (b) 150,000 restricted share units vesting in 25% increments per completed three-month period thereafter.

About Mario Beaulieu

Over the past few years, as Chief Growth Officer at Lanla, a firm specializing in customer experience measurement, he has helped senior executives of major brands innovate and implement strategies and action plans to create memorable customer experiences and build customer loyalty. He has negotiated structuring partnership agreements to support the development of new markets and the marketing of new products. In 2006, he founded and served as CEO of GSC, a firm specializing in strategic coaching for boards of directors. For more than 10 years, his firm has positioned itself as a leader in optimizing the functioning and effectiveness of boards of directors and executive committees of large companies, Crown corporations, SMEs and NPOs through his innovative technologies and advice. Previously, he worked as a governance and risk management expert for public companies to ensure compliance with new financial regulations. Mario holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Laval University and is a Certified Corporate Director (CCD) through the Governance Program of the Collège des administrateurs

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioning itself at the forefront of social media by offering FlipNpik, a collaborative social network that aims to promote local shopping, thereby contributing to the improvement of local economy and the quality of life of citizens, and to reward valuable contribution with all active users. The FlipNpik ecosystem and mobile application leverage the community of consumers, content creators and influencers to stimulate local shopping and boost the visibility of local businesses. In exchange, active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive “Social Flipsˮ that they can use to earn rewards and/or goods from strategic partners and local businesses.

