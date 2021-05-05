Gedeon Ngwadema: Man named after fatal Brent Cross stabbing

Video footage from inside Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north London appears to show a police cordon after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death. (Shneor Crombie/@MrShneor/Twitter)

A 21-year-old man stabbed to death inside a north London shopping centre has been named by his family as Gedeon Ngwadema.

Mr Ngwadema died at Brent Cross Shopping Centre, after police and emergency services were called out reports of a group of males fighting at around 6.45pm on Tuesday evening.

Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation, with one 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder. A second man, believed to be aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

The 21-year-old’s mother Thethe Elonga broke down in tears as she laid flowers at the scene of her son’s death on Wednesday morning.

She told the Evening Standard: “I’m heartbroken. He was a wonderful boy, respectful and lovely. He did very well at school and had a very bright future ahead of him.”

Speaking at the shopping centre this morning, Mr Ngwadema’s uncle Fred said: “It’s very shocking and I feel completely down – it’s unbelievable.”

His uncle added: “He was a very good boy, quiet and polite. He wanted to do businesses studies and then set up his own business one day, selling clothing or food.”

Police praised the “courage” of members of the public who tried to give the victim first aid before officers and paramedics arrived. Despite the best efforts of London Ambulance Service, Mr Ngwadema died at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach, who is in charge of policing in northwest London, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man who has been killed in this incident.”

A person got stabbed at ⁦@brentcross_sc⁩ on around the ⁦@riverisland⁩ store at the 2nd floor.

She added: “I would like to offer my thanks to the members of the public who came to his aid. They showed considerable courage.

“Two people have been arrested and an investigation is already underway. We will do all we can to identify and bring to justice those responsible.”

Mr Ngwadema was the 33rd person to be murdered in the capital this year, and the 26th to be fatally stabbed.

Anyone with information should call 101, providing the reference CAD6136 / 04MAY. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

