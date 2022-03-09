Geberit Q4 profit drops as raw materials get more expensive

ZURICH (Reuters) - Geberit reported a 22% drop in fourth quarter operating profit, the plumbing products supplier said on Wednesday, as it was hit by massively higher raw materials costs at the end of the year.

Operating profit fell to 124.5 million Swiss francs ($134.19 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, the maker of bathroom ceramics and piping said, as its costs of metals and other raw materials rose by more than a quarter compared with a year earlier.

Fourth quarter net profit fell 26% to 102.4 million francs, Geberit said.

($1 = 0.9278 Swiss francs)

