Geaux Rocket Ride beats Mage in $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Geaux Rocket Ride won the $1 million Haskell Stakes in a mild surprise, beating Kentucky Derby winner Mage by 1 3/4 lengths on Saturday at Monmouth Park.

It was another Haskell win for the Hall of Fame duo of trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith.

Mandella is now 2-for-2 in the track’s premier race, having captured the 2000 edition with Dixie Union. It was the fourth Haskell win for Smith, the stakes all-time leader.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Even-money favorite Arabian Knight finished third in the race for 3-year-olds, denying trainer Bob Baffert a 10th Haskell victory.

Arabian Knight, making only his third career start and first since January, broke alertly from post No. 8 and settled second behind Awesome Strong. Arabian Knight took a slight lead down the backstretch while Awesome Strong continued to press the pace.

Heading for the final turn, the field started to close in, including Geaux Rocket Ride. Arabian Knight was soon surrounded with Geaux Rocket Ride forging to the front and Mage ranging into contention as they rounded the turn.

In the stretch, it was a two-horse battle with Geaux Rocket Ride prevailing over Mage who was making his first start since finishing third in the Preakness.

Geaux Rocket Ride paid $27.40, $9.40 and $4.80 in posting his third win in four career starts. Mage returned $4.80 and $3 while Arabian Knight paid $2.80 to show.

The time was 1:49.52 for the 1 1-8 miles on the fast track.

Haskell is a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” race. The victory guarantees Geaux Rocket Ride a berth in the $6 million Classic on Nov. 4 at Santa Anita.

Therapist pulled a 12-1 upset in the $600,000 United Nations Stakes, New Jersey’s other Grade 1 race. The 8-year-old gelding beat 6-5 favorite Catnip by 1 1-2 lengths for his 13th career victory.

Dreaming of Toga was pulled up on the run down the backstretch in the seventh race and was transported in the horse ambulance back to Greg Sacco’s barn where the trainer said the gelding was euthanized with a fractured sesamoid.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports