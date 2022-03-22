Gear up for summer with Solo Stove fire pit bundles now up to 35% off

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·2 min read
Shop Solo Stove&#39;s Spring sale for huge savings on fire pits and bundles right now.
Shop Solo Stove's Spring sale for huge savings on fire pits and bundles right now.

If you're looking for an excuse to spend more time outside, Solo Stove has your back. The retailer is offering unheard of discounts on its line of cult-favorite fire pits to help add that special spark to your outside gatherings. During the brand's spring sale you can enjoy the comfort of a campfire from the convenience of your backyard by shopping massive markdowns on fire pits and bundles right now.

For a limited time, customers can save as much as 35% on smokeless fire pit bundles, plus snag tons of other savings on fire pits and accessories. For instance, during the Spring Into Savings sale, you can pick up the Solo Stove Yukon + Stand bundle for $559.99, an impressive $290 price cut, or opt for the Bonfire fire pit for $249.99, a $150 discount.

If impromptu camping trips or beach bonfires are right up your alley, then the Bonfire—down from $399.99 to just $249.99—could be an especially great pick thanks to its portable and lightweight design. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested, this mid-size pit measures just 14 inches tall making transport a breeze. In testing, the fire pit was large enough to fit full-sized logs, was quick to start and created a virtually smoke-free fire.

"The design is not only gorgeous to look at, but it also makes building and maintaining a campfire easier than ever," our tester said. "Add in that it’s light enough to be portable and smokeless when used properly, and you may never want to use a camping fire pit again!"

Looking for a statement piece for your backyard oasis? The Solo Stove Yukon + Stand might be your best bet. As the brand's largest fire pit, the stainless steel furnace features Solo Stove's 360° Airflow Design to create a low-smoke burn. Meanwhile, the included stand works to protect your deck, grass or concrete from getting scorched. Usually ringing up for $849.99, this outdoor essential can be yours today for just $559.99—a savings of $290.

Whether you want to heat up your outdoor hangs or head to the beach for a relaxing bonfire under the stars, Solo Stove has all your shopping needs covered—just be sure to scoop these blazing deals before they disappear.

The best deals from the Solo Stove Spring sale

Find the best prices on smokeless fire pits right now at Solo Stove.
Shop the Solo Stove Spring Into Savings sale.

