Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Gear Energy investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.005 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.12 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Gear Energy has a trailing yield of 7.7% on the current share price of CA$0.78. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Gear Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Gear Energy paid out more than half (59%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 225% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Gear Energy is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

While Gear Energy's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Gear Energy to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Gear Energy's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 31% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Unfortunately Gear Energy has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Gear Energy for the upcoming dividend? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 225% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Gear Energy from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Gear Energy, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gear Energy you should know about.

