Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote

CALGARY , May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (GXE.TO) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 17, 2020 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:

Nominee

Outcome

of Vote

Votes For

% For

Votes

Withheld

%

Withheld Greg Bay

Elected

68,005,817

98.68%

907,419

1.32% Harry English

Elected

68,007,617

98.69%

905,619

1.31% Ingram Gillmore

Elected

68,030,545

98.72%

882,691

1.28% Don T. Gray

Elected

67,344,403

97.72%

1,568,833

2.28% Scott Robinson

Elected

68,007,617

98.69%

905,619

1.31% Wilson Wang

Elected

68,004,560

98.68%

908,676

1.32% Bindu Wyma

Elected

67,940,642

98.59%

972,594

1.41%

For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

