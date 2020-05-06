Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote

CALGARY , May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (GXE.TO) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 17, 2020 were elected as directors of Gear.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:

Nominee


Outcome
of Vote


Votes For


% For


Votes
Withheld


%
Withheld

Greg Bay


Elected


68,005,817


98.68%


907,419


1.32%

Harry English


Elected


68,007,617


98.69%


905,619


1.31%

Ingram Gillmore


Elected


68,030,545


98.72%


882,691


1.28%

Don T. Gray


Elected


67,344,403


97.72%


1,568,833


2.28%

Scott Robinson


Elected


68,007,617


98.69%


905,619


1.31%

Wilson Wang


Elected


68,004,560


98.68%


908,676


1.32%

Bindu Wyma


Elected


67,940,642


98.59%


972,594


1.41%

For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Gear Energy Ltd.


View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/06/c8636.html

