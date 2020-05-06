Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote
CALGARY , May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (GXE.TO) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 17, 2020 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:
Nominee
Outcome
Votes For
% For
Votes
%
Greg Bay
Elected
68,005,817
98.68%
907,419
1.32%
Harry English
Elected
68,007,617
98.69%
905,619
1.31%
Ingram Gillmore
Elected
68,030,545
98.72%
882,691
1.28%
Don T. Gray
Elected
67,344,403
97.72%
1,568,833
2.28%
Scott Robinson
Elected
68,007,617
98.69%
905,619
1.31%
Wilson Wang
Elected
68,004,560
98.68%
908,676
1.32%
Bindu Wyma
Elected
67,940,642
98.59%
972,594
1.41%
For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
