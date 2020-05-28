CALGARY, AB , May 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (GXE.TO) announces an extension to the scheduled date for its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination.

Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Extension of Borrowing Base Redetermination (CNW Group/Gear Energy Ltd.)

As at March 31, 2020 , Gear's syndicated credit facilities consisted of available credit facilities of $90 million with the next semi-annual redetermination due on or before May 28, 2020 . In light of ongoing economic volatility, Gear and its banking syndicate have agreed to extend the date for completion of the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination from May 28, 2020 to June 30, 2020 . For the period of the extension, Gear has agreed that borrowings under the credit facilities will not exceed $75 million . As of today, Gear is drawn approximately $68.1 million (inclusive of letters of credit).

