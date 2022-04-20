GE refrigerators sold at Home Depot, Lowe's recalled because of potential fall hazard

Several models of GE refrigerators have been recalled due to a potential fall hazard.

GE Appliances is recalling six models of refrigerators because the freezer drawer handle might detach and pose a fall risk.

The refrigerators were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and other home improvement and appliance stores, said the Consumer Product Safety Commission in a statement.

The refrigerators were sold between February 2020 through January 2022, and priced at between $1,900 and $2,500.

GE received 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle detaching, said the CPSC in its statement, resulting in 37 injuries, including three that were serious.

Consumers can check a label located on the top left side inside the refrigerator to find model numbers and confirm their appliance is affected by the recall. Consumers can visit the GE Appliances website for more details.

The agency said consumers with a refrigerator cited in the recall to schedule a free in-home service call to "have the freezer’s handle mounting fasteners replaced and the handle re-installed."

