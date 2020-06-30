GE2020: Who are the candidates contesting in your constituency (SMC)?

SINGAPORE – Who are the candidates contesting in your Single Member Constituency (SMC)? Find out below (in alphabetical order):

BUKIT BATOK

Bukit Batok SMC

BUKIT PANJANG

HONG KAH NORTH

HOUGANG

KEBUN BAHRU

MACPHERSON

MacPherson SMC

MARYMOUNT

Marymount SMC

MOUNTBATTEN

PIONEER

POTONG PASIR

PUNGGOL WEST

RADIN MAS

YIO CHU KANG

YUHUA





