GE2020: Wearing gloves no longer a requirement at polling stations, say ELD





Polling stations at Chung Cheng High School. (Photo: Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information via AP)

SINGAPORE – It will no longer be a requirement for voters to wear disposable gloves before they cast their ballot, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Polling Day (Friday, 10 July).

In a press statement, the ELD said that to address the long wait seen at many polling stations across the country, “we did away with the requirement to don disposable gloves, as voters would already be required to sanitise their hands”. “We observed that this step in particular contributed to the longer than usual voting times. Gloves are still available for voters who would like to use both sanitiser and gloves.”

The ELD also apologised to voters for the longer than usual queues they may have experience in the morning on Friday. “More voters had turned up this morning than expected outside their assigned voting time-bands. This, together with measures that had been put in place to ensure safe voting, had led to long queues,” the ELD said.

“We seek the understanding of all voters and advise voters to keep to their assigned time-bands where possible to avoid crowding. We would also like to remind all voters to continue to practise safe distancing.”

As of 12pm on Friday, 840,000 voters, or 31 per cent of registered voters, have cast their votes at polling stations in Singapore, ELD said.



