GE2020: Tanjong Pagar GRC's Melvin Yong to stand in Radin Mas SMC; two new faces in team

SINGAPORE – Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) will see a change in its Members of Parliament (MP) regardless of which party gets voted in.

Incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) MP Chia Shi Lu will be stepping down while Melvin Yong will seek election in Radin Mas Single-Member Constituency (SMC). Incumbent MP Sam Tan will also be retiring.

At a press conference on Monday (29 June) morning, the second assistant-general of the ruling PAP Chan Chun Sing also announced that two newly introduced candidates, Alvin Tan Sheng Hui and Eric Chua Swee Leong will run in the upcoming polls at Tanjong Pagar. This means that besides the new faces, the PAP team for Tanjong Pagar GRC for GE2020 will include Chan, Indranee Rajah and Joan Pereira.

