GE2020: Support government, oppose its policies when warranted – WP's Aljunied candidates

Workers' Party's Aljunied GRC candidates speaking at a televised constituency political broadcast on 3 July 2020. (SCREENSHOT: Mediacorp)

SINGAPORE — The Workers’ Party (WP) candidates contesting in Aljunied group representation constituency (GRC) at the upcoming General Election (GE) on Friday (3 July) called on voters to support the opposition party in order to continue asking the People’s Action Party (PAP) government “tough questions” and hold it accountable.

WP’s chief Pritam Singh, chairman Sylvia Lim, Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, Gerald Giam and Leon Perera, who were speaking in a televised constituency broadcast, highlighted the improvements in Aljunied since the party began running the constituency in 2011 and their performance in Parliament.

Pritam said WP Members of Parliament (MPs) have been “rational and responsible” during their stints in the House. “We support the government agenda when we think it is on the right track, and oppose it only when we find it not to be in the national interest.” He cited the WP’s objection to the government’s Population White Paper in 2013 and the Goods and Services Tax.

Perera, a former NCMP, also said the WP had supported most Bills in Parliament if they are good for Singapore, and also the government’s defence and foreign policy. “But if the Bills are wrong for Singapore, we vote no – as we did against the GST hike, the Constitution Amendment to the Presidency and POFMA,” he added.

WP MPs have spoken up on topics like spending on foreign student scholarships and the Keppel corruption scandal, and moved parliamentary motions in issues ranging from public transport to the mechanism of the reserved presidency, Perera said.

Meanwhile, the PAP candidates contesting in Aljunied - Victor Lye, Shamsul Kamar, Chan Hui Yuh, Chua Eng Leong and Alex Yeo - also reached out to voters during the broadcast to talk about the improvements they have brought to the GRC.

People's Action Party candidates for Aljunied GRC speaking at a televised constituency political broadcast on 3 July 2020. (SCREENSHOT: Mediacorp)

Chua spoke about the many new facilities that have been added in the constituency within the last five years. The PAP team has brought about major projects like a new polyclinic, a community hospital and four MRT stations on the upcoming Cross-Island Line, he added.

“Our infrastructure has improved, as we continue to engage the government on your behalf, and provide necessary ground feedback…We have delivered on our 2015 GE promise,” Chua said.

The candidates also talked about future plans such as setting up Jobs and Livelihoods Centres across Aljunied, a pocket money fund in Aljunied for disadvantaged children, and working with merchants to provide essential goods and services.

Lye urged Aljunied voters to give the PAP team a chance to serve them. He said, “Aljunied is yours. Not somebody’s political hostage. It should be about your lives, your jobs and our future. You have given them (the WP) nine years, it’s time, bring us home.”

