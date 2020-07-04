GE2020: Pritam Singh dismisses PAP 'fear-mongering' of alternative government

Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh poses for phots with residents during a party walkabout at Marine Terrace Market during the 2020 General Election. (PHOTO: Amir Hussain/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh has dismissed the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) scenario that the three major opposition parties could form an alternative government at the General Election.

The Aljunied group representation constituency (GRC) candidate has instead urged voters to put this “fear-mongering” in historical perspective, saying that such a scenario – posed by Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing during a Lianhe Zaobao online debate session on Thursday – is unrealistic.

“I think it’s important to take a historical perspective to this,” he said during a party walkabout around Marine Terrace Market on Saturday (4 July).

“It was 16 years after Singapore’s independence before the opposition could win even one elected seat. And it was 23 years after 1988, when the GRC system was introduced, before the opposition could win one GRC.

“So let’s put this fear-mongering in perspective. I hope this historical look-back is helpful in terms of how realistic this prospect that Mr Chan says is possible. I don’t think it’s possible.”

Pritam referred to the WP’s J B Jeyaretnam winning the Anson seat in 1981 – breaking the PAP’s dominance in GEs for the first time since Singapore’s independence since 1965 – as well as the party winning Aljunied GRC in 2011, the first time a GRC went to an opposition party since 1988.

Response to entering fray of 10m population debate

Pritam also commented on PAP’s questioning why he had jumped into the fray of the ongoing 10-million population debate.

In a media release on Friday, PAP had taken issue on Pritam asking why the government could not have said earlier that the population would be well below 6.9 million in 2030, let alone a “mythical 10 million”.

“It is baffling that Mr Singh should ask this question. During the Committee of Supply in February 2018, Minister Josephine Teo had said that our population would be significantly below 6.9 million in 2030. She repeated this in the Committee of Supply in February this year. Was the Leader of the Opposition not scrutinising the Minister’s statements?” the media release said.

“Let me make the Workers’ Party’s position clear: When we deal with public discourse, I think it’s very helpful, in fact critical, that we all deal with objective information. So I think there is no disagreement between myself and all other candidates,” Pritam said during the doorstop interview at the walkabout.

“Population is very sensitive issue and I can understand why it has ruffled some feathers... When the population white paper came up, they mentioned that there will be review at the end of the decade. But when I asked about the review in the Parliament this year, (the government) said they already did it in 2018.

“If there’s more signature for the public to understand what the government is thinking, what is its way forward, I think that will be helpful.”

