GE2020: PAP unveils Singapore's first woman general among 4 new candidates

PAP vice-chairman Masagos Zulkifli (centre) unveils four new party candidates for the upcoming General Election: (from left) Alex Yeo, Sharael Taha, Gan Siow Huang and Rachel Ong. (PHOTO: PAP)

SINGAPORE – The People’s Action Party (PAP) introduced four more new candidates on Friday (26 June) morning, bringing the total number of newbies unveiled to 23.

Introduced by the party’s vice-chairman Masagos Zulkifli, they are: Gan Siow Huang, 46, deputy chief executive officer of e2i and Singapore’s first woman general; Rachel Ong Sin Yen, 47, chief executive of ROHEI Corporation; Sharael Taha, 39, vice-president (strategy and project management office) of Rolls Royce; and Alex Yeo Sheng Chye, 41, director at Niru & Co.

