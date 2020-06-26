GE2020: PAP unveils Singapore's first woman general among 4 new candidates
SINGAPORE – The People’s Action Party (PAP) introduced four more new candidates on Friday (26 June) morning, bringing the total number of newbies unveiled to 23.
Introduced by the party’s vice-chairman Masagos Zulkifli, they are: Gan Siow Huang, 46, deputy chief executive officer of e2i and Singapore’s first woman general; Rachel Ong Sin Yen, 47, chief executive of ROHEI Corporation; Sharael Taha, 39, vice-president (strategy and project management office) of Rolls Royce; and Alex Yeo Sheng Chye, 41, director at Niru & Co.
More details to come.
