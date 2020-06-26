GE2020: Old warhorses should not fade away





(From left to right) Goh Chok Tong, Low Thia Khiang.

By Bertha Henson

I am getting old. The newsmakers of my past are fading away.

When Mr Chiam See Tong failed in his bid to win a Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the election of 2011, there was at least his wife, Lina, who became a Non-Constituency MP between 2011 and 2015 after narrowly losing Potong Pasir. It’s 2020, and the Chiam name will no longer surface in any electoral list.

I thought that Workers’ Party’s (WP) Low Thia Khiang, 63, would go for one last round, but he’s decided not to stand in this election. The man who exploded into the political scene at the 1991 General Election (GE) and who built the party into Singapore’s biggest opposition force, will be missed. Not just because of his fiery speeches, but his very deft and sharp questions in Parliament.

I recall perfectly the first and only words he uttered in public when the Returning Officer announced his win in Hougang: “Tonight is the beginning of the next lap”. This was a jibe at the manifesto of the People’s Action Party (PAP), which its then-leader Goh Chok Tong had coined: The Next Lap.

Then, it was also announced that Goh himself, after 44 years in Parliament, was not standing in this election. The old warhorses are going back to the stable; fresh studs are doing the racing.

Is declining to stand for re-election the same as retiring from politics? The media seems to think so, adding to the perception that once someone is no longer an MP, he or she is past the political use-by date.

WP chief Pritam Singh didn’t agree. Low, as well as MPs Chen Show Mao and Png Eng Huat, might have decided not to stand for election, he said, but their decision is “not a retirement’’, he said.

Yup. It is retirement from electoral politics.

I think this distinction is important. People who have done much in their political “career’’ should continue in a political, or at least civic, capacity in some way – and I mean more than seats on company or agency boards. The country needs their insights and their views, especially in an era when news, fake news and all sorts of views are being bandied around which will undercut any consensus on how the nation should carry on.

Goh, 79, Singapore’s second prime minister, said he wouldn’t have the stamina for the job once he crosses into his 80s. He forgot he is a contemporary of Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Dr Tan Cheng Bock, 80, who is going back into the parliamentary elections as head of a new political party. There is another politician across the Causeway who is even older. I have always enjoyed Goh’s pithy remarks about former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on social media. It had seemed to me that only an ex-prime minister has the stature to get away with such tsk-tsking.

Likewise, only an ex-prime minister can nudge the present leaders to get on with picking the first among equals in the 4G team, like Goh did in December 2017. In fact, in his farewell letter, Goh suggested that the PAP “start building the core of a 5G team’’.

Experienced views, wisdom of the old guard

For this GE, the PAP has said that it will field 26 new candidates, which means about 20 sitting MPs or so will not be standing for re-election. In GE2015, 14 MPs left and 20 were brought in.

The PAP hasn’t given its “departure list’’. So far, only former Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim, 64, has said unequivocally that he would not be throwing his hat in the ring. For your information, after PM Lee, who is 68, those of his vintage include Mr Khaw Boon Wan, 68, and Mr Charles Chong and Dr Lily Neo, both 67. This time, the PAP hasn’t said much about political renewal nor even about bringing in candidates who can achieve high office. The message has been focused on getting a diverse group of candidates into Parliament. Over the past few days, it hasn’t even talked about passing the baton to the 4G leaders.

Every political party is entitled to keep its strategy secret but it bears noting that this was not so in the past two GEs. Old-timers and their new replacements were at the press conferences held where they should be, at the constituency. I suppose the safe distancing measures has something to do with all press conferences done virtually at the PAP headquarters in Bedok South.

The PAP has never found itself handicapped with fewer old-timers around. Indeed, it is part of its much vaunted renewal strategy. The ex-MPs and ministers, we’re told, will still be contributing to the nation by their participation in boards and other government agencies. Supporters will cheer but detractors, however, will describe them as cushy sinecures for the party faithful.

I feel sad for Singapore when old-timers seem more than happy to quit the political scene completely, suddenly becoming mute. Most disappear from the news. Perhaps there is a party rule that ex-MPs should not comment on political matters, in the same way that ex-ministers who moved to the backbench stay mum in Parliament.

There are only two former PAP MPs whom I can recall who added to the civic discussion in the public space. One would be former minister Lim Boon Heng, who had a high-profile exchange on minimum wage with Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh in October 2018. The other is former PAP MP Inderjit Singh, who is viewed as a maverick in some quarters even while he was still an MP. Singh, a businessman, can always be counted on to give quotes on political developments, some of which are not very complimentary. In fact, he is the only former elected MP who is sought for views. Most times, it is the usual coterie of academics and political observers who are asked to shed insights.

A few have written books on their political experiences, like Messrs Loh Meng See and Ho Peng Kee. Goh himself has a second book in the offing. Beyond that, we’d probably need to dive into the oral history archives for the rest – and there’s a moratorium of 25 years before it is made public.

Past perspectives may inform the future, but what is more important is current input for the present.

People with political experience should continue to contribute to discussions on politics or policies. They should not be worried about saying the wrong things nor should they feel shackled by a “closed door’’ practice so as not to be seen to be “breaking ranks’’. The latter approach does not help at a time when news and views, informed and silly, are crowding public discussion, allowing stray, fringe views which can hijack the agenda.

Yes, politicians from different parties will be slammed from opposing sides for being “biased’’, but they have surely been toughened up after so many years in the crucible. Let me put it this way: They can speak from their conscience and will no longer be hampered by considerations of re-election. Will they please do so even though they longer carry the minister or MP in their name?

Finally, I want to record my thanks to Low and Goh for their years of service to the nation. On a personal note, I had a great time reporting and writing about both of you over the years – and still hope to do so in my limited capacity.

Bertha Henson is a veteran Singapore journalist who now lectures at NUS. The views expressed are her own.

