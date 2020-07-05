GE2020 not about individual, residents know COVID-19 a 'curveball': Manpower Minister Josephine Teo

Manpower Minister and PAP candidate for Jalan Besar GRC Josephine Teo (right) on a walkabout at Blk 92 Whampoa Makan Place. (Photo: Wan Ting Koh)

SINGAPORE – An election is not about any individual, especially this “particular year”, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

Speaking to reporters at the start of a walkabout at Blk 92 Whampoa Makan Place with the other People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates for Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency (GRC), she said, “It is about our lives, our jobs, our future.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To a question from Yahoo News Singapore on how the government’s handling of the COVID-19 situation, especially with regard to the widespread infection among foreign workers across dormitories, could have impacted voters’ impression of her, Teo said, “They will make up their own minds. It’s not as though we have not explained what went on. And, in fact, quite a lot of the residents I’ve met encouraged me and also said that it is a very difficult situation. COVID-19 is absolutely a curveball. No one expected this. We have to do the best we can.”

She acknowledged however that when “we examine everything that we have done... I’m sure we will find many valuable lesson learned”.

This, she added, is “the attitude that all of us bring to the table”. “Never stop doing better, never stop learning.”

Opposition politician Lim Tean of Peoples Voice has also called on residents to make the election a referendum on Teo.

When asked about this, she quipped, “I’m not that important.”

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at t.me/YahooSingapore

Follow Yahoo News Singapore’s GE2020 coverage here.

Related stories:

GE2020: Don’t settle for ‘PAP-lite’ WP, the real thing is much better, PM Lee tells Sengkang voters

GE2020: Promises made by PAP during GE2015 were ‘simply forgotten’ – PSP Francis Yuen

Overheard during GE2020: Memorable quotes by party members, candidates

GE2020: SDP, RP and SPP candidates pledge to become full-time MPs

Story continues

GE2020: Chan Chun Sing's comment on non-PAP coalition govt fear mongering – opposition parties

GE2020: Pritam Singh dismisses PAP's 'fearmongering' of alternative government

GE2020: PAP candidates will return as grassroots advisers even if they lose, says WP's Marine Parade team leader





