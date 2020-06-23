GE2020: Nomination Day on Tuesday, 30 June

Supporters of the People's Action Party gather at Toa Payoh stadium while waiting for general election results in Singapore on 11 September 2015. (PHOTO: AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Nomination Day is on next Tuesday, 30 June, after Parliament was dissolved on Tuesday (23 June).

In a national address on his Facebook page and on free-to-air television and radio, Lee explained the reasons in calling for a GE now, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Polling Day will be announced by the Returning Officer.

The dissolution of Parliament by President Halimah Yacob comes more than three months after the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

Singapore GE: Timeline of key developments from 2019 to June 2020

COVID-19: No physical rallies, cap of 5 per group for walkabouts if general election held

Permanent Secretaries empowered to invoke anti-fake news law during general election

Those feeling unwell should not vote if GE is held amid COVID-19 pandemic: ELD

GE candidates must declare more details of their use of internet ads: ELD

COVID-19: No need for in-person nominations under proposed election provisions