GE2020: New candidate Xie Yao Quan replaces Ivan Lim in PAP's Jurong GRC slate

People's Action Party's new General Election candidate Xie Yao Quan, who replaces Ivan Lim at Jurong GRC. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) unveiled on Monday (29 June) a new General Election (GE) candidate – Xie Yao Quan – for its Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC) team.

The 35-year-old will replace Ivan Lim, who stepped down on Saturday amid a controversy involving numerous allegations made against him online. He was formally introduced on Monday by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the PAP’s Bukit Batok East branch office.

Xie is the head of healthcare redesign at Alexandra Hospital and has been leading its COVID-19 operations in a major community care facility and other frontline areas.

Prior to his current job, Xie has worked in an investment company, as well as the Singapore Armed Forces. He holds a Master’s degree in Engineering Management from Duke University.

During the session, Xie said one of the things he learnt from spending five years as an active community volunteer is that “there are many things we can do to uplift lives”.

“But at the same time, we need to do this through partnerships... I’ve found, in my experience, that the more partners we can bring on board, the greater the impact that we can make on residents’ lives,” he added.

“We are more effective when we can have residents, volunteers and these partners coming together on the ground and learning from one another,” said Xie.

Tharman said of Xie, “Yao Quan is at least equal to our other candidates. It’s always a really tough decision as to who is in that first line-up... Those who stay on the sidelines initially are not inferior.

“I’ve always been keen on Yao Quan because he was here, he was leading and he was well-regarded.”

