GE2020: Josephine Teo likely to contest in Jalan Besar GRC – report

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo during the virtual COVID-19 taskforce press conference. (FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Manpower Minister Josephine Teo is likely to move out from Bishan-Toa Payoh group representation constituency (GRC) to contest in Jalan Besar GRC for the upcoming General Election on 10 July.

Teo, 51, was seen during a People’s Action Party (PAP) walkabout at Beo Crescent on Monday morning (29 June), together with Jalan Besar incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) Denise Phua and Heng Chee How, as well as new candidate Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah.

According to The Straits Times, they were introduced to the residents as candidates contesting the GRC.

In the 2015 GE, Jalan Besar was helmed by former Minister for Communication and Information, Yaacob Ibrahim, who has hinted recently that he will be retiring from politics.

The Straits Times reported that Teo and Wan Rizal will likely be replacing Yaacob and Dr Lily Neo, who has served the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng ward in the GRC for five terms. Dr Neo is also retiring from politics.

In GE2015, PAP won 67.7 per cent of the votes at Jalan Besar GRC against a Workers’ Party team comprising Frieda Chan, L Somasundaram, Redzwan Hafidz Abdul Razak and Adrian Sim.

Teo’s previous Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC has been reduced from a five-seat GRC to a four-seat one for this GE.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also announced PAP candidates who will join him to contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

The candidates are incumbents Darryl David and Gan Thiam Poh, as well as new candidates Ng Ling Ling and Nadia Samdin.

