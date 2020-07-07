GE2020: IMDA refutes RP sec-gen's allegation it wasn't given enough notice for CPB

Reform Party constituency party broadcast for Ang Mo Kio GRC. (PHOTO: Screenshot/YouTube)

SINGAPORE — The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has refuted the Reform Party (RP) secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam’s assertion that the party was not given sufficient time to prepare for its constituency party broadcasts (CPBs).

In a media release on Monday (6 July), IMDA said that all political parties were briefed on details of the CPBs, which include the format and recording schedules planned for 2 to 4 July.

“Parties were informed that recording slots would be confirmed after Nomination Day. Representatives from RP were present and no concerns were raised,” it said in the media release.

2 out of 5 candidates at CPB

RP had fielded only two of its five candidates for Ang Mo Kio group representation constituency (GRC) – Charles Yeo and Noraini Yunus. The other three candidates – Jeyaretnam, chairman Andy Zhu and Darren Soh – did not appear in the CPB, which was aired on 3 July.

Jeyaretnam, who is serving a Stay-Home Notice after returning from overseas recently, alleged in a Facebook video on Monday that on the day of recording on 2 July, one of the candidates could make it only after 4pm, but the team was asked to report at 10am.

“How can this be a free and fair election? It is so completely one-sided. Let me tell you, we will be going to the United Nations after this and making a complaint,” he said in the video, which was posted on RP’s Facebook page.

Last-minute request to postpone

In its media release, IMDA said that Jeyaretnam’s assertions are untrue.

It said it had sent the recording schedules to all political parties on 1 July, and also contacted RP’s representatives via email and phone call.

“RP representatives acknowledged receipt. No queries or concerns were raised,” it said in the media release.

“Half an hour prior to RP’s recording slot on 2 July, RP sent an email requesting to postpone. Two RP representatives were already present on location, and they proceeded with their CPB recording. It was not possible to reschedule, as postponement would impact the recording for other parties and candidates.”

IMDA also said it is not true that Jeyeratnam was not allowed to record a CPB because he was serving a Stay-Home Notice. It said it never received any request to do so.

