GE2020: Heng Swee Keat to lead PAP's East Coast GRC team vs WP
SINGAPORE — Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will lead The People’s Action Party (PAP) team to contest the closely watched 5-member East Coast GRC at the upcoming General Election following the close of nominations on Nomination Day on Tuesday (30 June).
His GRC team members are Maliki Osman, Tan Kiat How, Cheryl Chan and Jessica Tan.
The PAP team will be up against the Workers’ Party team comprising Nicole Seah, Abdul Shariff, Terence Tan, Dylan Ng and Foo Seck Guan.
At GE2015, the PAP won the GRC with 60.73 per cent of the votes against the WP team, which garnered 39.27 per cent of the votes.
MORE TO COME
