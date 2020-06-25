GE2020: Former PM Goh Chok Tong to retire from politics – report

Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong (centre) and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the 2015 General Election. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong will not be contesting at the coming General Election, as the 79-year-old will retire from politics after 44 years as Member of Parliament of Marine Parade.

The second prime minister of Singapore had announced his decision in a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday. According to The Straits Times, PM Lee has accepted his decision.

