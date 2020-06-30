GE2020: Ex-SAF woman general Gan Siow Huang to contest for PAP in Marymount SMC

(PHOTO: PAP's Gan Siow Huang to contest in Marymount SMC/PAP)

SINGAPORE — Gan Siow Huang will contest as the People’s Action Party candidate in Marymount SMC at the upcoming General Election following the close of nominations on Nomination Day (30 June).

The deputy chief executive officer of e2i and the Singapore Armed Forces' first woman general was unveiled last Friday by the PAP.

She will be contesting against Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Dr Ang Yong Guan, 65, a psychiatrist.

