GdS: Why Maignan chose to wear third kit instead of goalkeeper outfit vs. Empoli

Mike Maignan opted to wear AC Milan’s third kit for the 3-0 win against Empoli, rather than one of his own kits. According to a report, it might not be the last time we see this from the goalkeeper.

Milan wore their home kit for the game, just like Empoli, but the eagle-eyed of you will have spotted that Maignan went against the usual outfit. Indeed, he wore the Rossoneri’s third kit for outfield players, despite having three different goalkeeping shirts himself: a black one, a yellow one and a green one.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the goalkeeper simply wanted to wear the third kit instead and given the result, it might not be the last time we see this. Furthermore, it just so happened that Empoli managed zero shots on target, so Maignan was certainly more like an outfield player yesterday.

Milan’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday evening, taking on Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. It remains to be seen if Maignan will play from start or if Paulo Fonseca will give Marco Sportiello the chance instead.

Either way, the Frenchman will be between the sticks for the big game against Atalanta on Friday. It’s a game that would be very good for Milan to win.