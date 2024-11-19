GdS: ‘In the search for balance’ – Fonseca’s Milan still a ‘work in progress’

We are approaching the six-month mark of Paulo Fonseca’s tenure, and it is fair to suggest that the finished AC Milan product is still quite far away.

This season has been slightly paradoxical. With each terrible result there has been an equally great one, and vice versa, making looking at things quite challenging. The victory against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu was fantastic, a chance to restart. However, this could be countered by the defeat to Liverpool at San Siro.

Perhaps the bigger issue is the lack of consistency. These results have not come in spells but rather scattered throughout the first months of the season. There is hope of moving forward with every good game, but the defeats (/poorer performances) are an instant setback.

For this reason, Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) suggest that Fonseca is still searching for a balance within his side, but he will not be afforded the time to do so, given the Rossoneri host Juventus this weekend.

Like the Diavolo, Juventus also find themselves in a period of transition, one that you could argue is going slightly better, perhaps. The ‘Fonsechian revolution’ of Pioli’s football has not been as smooth as originally hoped, and this is why things are still a work in progress, as the paper writes.

Saturday’s game could be decisive in the season, and if Fonseca is to eventually find balance, winning at San Siro would, imaginably, offer him more of a chance to do so.