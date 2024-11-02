GdS: Predicted XIs for Monza vs. Milan – Terracciano on the right; Pulisic returns

AC Milan will face Monza away from home this evening and Paulo Fonseca is expected to make three changes to the starting XI. However, as a report claims, Rafael Leao will not be one of those changes.

The ‘Leao case’ has been a hot topic among Milan fans in the last week or so, with Fonseca making it clear that the winger hasn’t done enough this season. Tonight, based on Gazzetta dello Sport’s predicted XI (see photo below), he will start on the bench for the third consecutive game.

Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders are both back from their suspensions, while Christian Pulisic has recovered from the flu. Instead of replacing Filippo Terracciano on the left, though, it should be noted that the Frenchman will replace Emerson Royal (with the Italian moving to the right).

Noah Okafor is set to get the nod over Leao once again, as mentioned, and Samuel Chukwueze will keep his spot on the right. This means that Pulisic will continue in the No.10 role, where has done well recently.

As for Monza, Daniel Maldini looks set to start against his former side and another Milan product is of course Matteo Pessina.

Predicted Milan XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Terracciano, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Theo; Reijnders, Fofana; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Okafor; Morata

Predicted Monza XI (3-4-2-1): Turati; Izzo, Mari, Carboni; Pereira, Bondo, Pessina, Kyriakopoulos; Maldini, Mota; Djuric.