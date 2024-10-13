GdS: ‘Opportunity for the reserves’ – Fonseca’s idea for Milan-Udinese

AC Milan return from the international break with a fixture against Udinese next weekend, and Paulo Fonseca is reportedly looking to give some out-of-favour faces a chance to prove themselves.

In recent weeks, Fonseca’s usage of his squad (or lack thereof) has been scrutinised, with a report revealing that he had only used 14 different starting players – which was the lowest in Europe. Of course, there is reasoning for this, and that in itself is an issue deeper than the Portuguese manager.

Already, players are under intense physical pressure, and for this reason Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milan News) reports that he will look to give some of his key members a rest. Fonseca is believed to be giving an ‘opportunity’ to the reserves, and with a pivotal Champions League clash awaiting the Rossoneri after the game against the Udine outfit.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ‘warming up’, according to the report, and Filippo Terracciano could also be given a chance of redemption. Elsewhere, Samuel Chukwueze and Yunus Musah could be seen, whilst Noah Okafor could lead the line – with it being reported that it could be his ‘golden opportunity’ to prove himself.

A rest is needed for some of the squad, at least mentally if nothing else, but should the Diavolo leave the game without three points, it would add volume to some growing doubts.