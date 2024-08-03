GdS: Milan squad train in front of fans in New Jersey – no Bennacer, Bakoune or Nasti

GdS: Milan squad train in front of fans in New Jersey – no Bennacer, Bakoune or Nasti

The AC Milan squad that are out in the United States trained today in New Jersey in front of fans, and some news has arrived on various players.

According to Luca Bianchin of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ismael Bennacer is training aside from the rest of the team today because he has sustained a knock, though it is not clear whether it will rule him out of the game against Barcelona.

Yacine Adli is back with the rest of the group after missing the Real Madrid game due to injury, while Rafael Leao trained with his team-mates and is ready for his preseason debut against Barcelona.

Adam Bakoune and Marco Nasti have returned to Italy to train with Milan Futuro, and that comes amid rumours that the latter will head out on loan again after his spell with Bari in Serie B.

Around 4,000 miles away back in Milan, Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan and Tijjani Reijnders all arrived at Milanello for their first day of training after going on vacation.

All three players were involved in the knockout stages of the European Championship and were granted an extended vacation, while Strahinja Pavlovic also trained for the first time after signing earlier in the week.