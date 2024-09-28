GdS: Milan showcase best attack in the league against Lecce – the numbers

Even though the performance wasn’t always brilliant, especially at the start of the game, AC Milan eventually came to life against Lecce and showed once again that they have one of the best attacks in the league.

It has been a very good week for the Rossoneri, first beating Inter 2-1 in the derby and then Lecce 3-0 yesterday evening. As highlighted by today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport (see photo below), Milan’s attacking numbers are a sign of vitality and creativity.

After six league games, they have found the back of the net 14 times, which is four more than Inter, five more than Napoli and eight more than Juventus. These three rivals will play their sixth game today and tomorrow so the gap might not be as big, but it’s still telling.

Milan average 2.33 goals per game and that should not be underestimated, even if the defence could be a bit better. Seven goals have been conceded, six of these in the first three rounds which were very poor, so the clean sheet against Lecce is also an important sign.

Mike Maignan was forced to a few good stops yesterday, as we highlighted in our player ratings, but the Rossoneri are still moving in the right direction. Two very big tests against Bayer Leverkusen and Fiorentina are scheduled for next week and will provide us with more answers.