GdS: Milan raise offers for Monaco star and Spurs defender – response awaited

AC Milan are pursuing their next two targets after the recent capture of Strahinja Pavlovic, and a report has claimed that the Rossoneri have raised their offers for the wanted duo.

The mercato has been open for a month, but Milan are yet to really dig into their budget. So far, only two of the four ‘targeted’ positions have been added, but things could change quickly in the next few weeks with the Serie A season approaching.

For the Diavolo, it is not a case of not knowing the targets – we know that the two ideals are Emerson Royal and Youssouf Fofana – but Milan are biding their time to meet the transfer value of both signings.

However, a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) has claimed that progress is being made on both fronts.

Milan’s million gap

As the report states, in recent days, the Rossoneri have increased their offers for both players and are awaiting responses from Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco, respectively. Both players have already given themselves to the club, so only an agreement between the two clubs is needed.

In the case of Emerson, since talks seemingly died last month, they have been relit, and Milan are gradually getting closer to meeting Spurs’ valuation of the right-back, with Gazzetta suggesting that there is a €1 million gap between them.

London Calling…

The negotiations for Fofana are slightly more difficult. Whilst the Diavolo have had the Frenchman in their sights for a significant period, and he is the dream player for Paulo Fonseca, but there is a distance to go still.

It seemed like the Rossoneri were successful with their most recent bid of €14m and bonuses. However, West Ham have approached the table and left a bid of €35m, forcing the French club to raise their demands.

As Gazzetta puts it, the ball is firmly in the French outfit’s court, and even though the player dreams of Milan, there are no intentions to pay €35m for a player whose contract expires in less than 12 months.