GdS: Milan-Genoa exchange possible for Frendrup – Milan Futuro stars mentioned

AC Milan are expected to make a move for Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup based on Ismael Bennacer’s recovery, and they could offer up counterparts to try work out an exchange deal.

This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (as seen below) spoke of an ‘attack on the Danes’ by Milan, who are interested in Frendrup but also Andreas Skov Olsen of Club Brugge and are – as you might guess – team-mates in the Danish national team.

Milan are waiting for Bennacer given that he is currently recovering from the calf surgery he had and is expected back in January 2025. The staff will follow the various developments to understand whether once he has healed he will be available immediately or if further caution will be necessary.

For this reason, transfer evaluations will proceed in parallel and this is where Frendrup comes in, who is a more defensive-minded presence and therefore could become the deputy to Youssouf Fofana, given he is working overtime at the moment.

The 24-year-old made his debut with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League match against Serbia on 8th September and is expected to cost around €15-20m, a figure that could be discounted if Genoa were interested in some talents Milan have.

The possible names are those of Diego Sia, Hugo Cuenca and Chaka Traorè, three wingers who are currently with Milan Futuro but have had their chances in the senior team.