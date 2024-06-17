GdS: Milan continue with San Donato as Mayor Sala waits for WeBuild San Siro plan

For several months, AC Milan have preferred the idea of moving away from San Siro because of their project in the San Donato region. However, Mayor Sala is still attempting to see how feasible redeveloping San Siro would be.

The battle for San Siro, or the continuation of it, seems to be a losing one, but it is not being given up by the Mayor very easily. When WeBuild came forward with the proposal of renovating San Siro, it was considered by Inter and Milan, but in the months that followed, it seemed to become unfeasible.

That is not the notion from Mayor Sala, who is still awaiting the development plans from WeBuild which will then be presented to both clubs, per reports from Gazzetta dello Sport. Whilst both clubs wait for this, though, they will not put any plans for their futures on hold.

The Rossoneri have taken steps forward with their project, and have begun an environmental clear-up in the areas surrounding where the project will be started, and agreements are being discussed by San Donato.

Mayor Sala has previously stated that the plans for the two stadiums will not work, but with no feasible alternative plan presented to Milan or Inter, yet, they will continue to progress separately.