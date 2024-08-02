GdS: ‘Little jewels for Fonseca’ – the talents showing off on USA tour

Due to international tournaments, several of AC Milan’s squad are currently on holiday, meaning Paulo Fonseca has had to turn to the youngsters. However, this has not been a bad thing.

Tournament summers always create headaches for managers in pre-season, given they are not able to train with most of their key players, and this is heightened when a new regime has come into the club.

Of course, there is the flip side to this argument, where the squad is likely built around the key players, so the system matches their football, but it would be preferable if they were around the squad.

With this issue, Fonseca has utilised some young talents, and they have impressed heavily so far, and a report has evaluated some of the ‘jewels’ that the Portuguese coach has available to him.

The Gazzetta dello Sport article (via Milan News) states that Mattia Liberali and Lorenzo Torriani have stolen the show during the American tour so far. Starting with Liberali, the 17-year-old has been fantastic and looked bright in his cameos, topping it off with a fantastic assist against Real Madrid. Whereas Torriani has provided some fantastic saves in all three pre-season games.

Francesco Camarda and Kevin Zeroli would presumably be among the duo had they been present in the previous three games, and we know their quality already. Ultimately, the future is bright for the young Devils, but we already know that, and adding other players to the list is exciting.