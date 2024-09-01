GdS: Fonseca’s Milan riddled with uncertainties and the derby is approaching

AC Milan have been left with more uncertainties than certainties after a difficult start to the season, and they are obligated to hit the ground running after the international break.

La Gazzetta dello Sport talk about the sensational exclusions of Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao from the starting line-up, then the goal from the Portuguese winger and the cooling break straight after where the pair were far away from Paulo Fonseca.

The image of the two stars on one side of the field while the Milan squad – having just got level and still confident in getting the victory – gathered together around the dugout for a water break seemed like a sign of a resounding split.

Tammy Abraham – who has just arrived, without perceiving the mood of the group – called them to join their team-mates, a normal gesture in a situation like that, and yet they ignored him. Theo and Fonseca’s words at the end of the match tried to calm things, but there is a reason it is being talked about.

The problem, in short, is not just about the embarrassing defensive phase and it is not just about historically bad results. Instead, balances, dynamics and hierarchies must be clarified, before the fire spreads out of control.

The fact is that after the third round Milan risk having to recover from seven points behind Juve (if the Bianconeri beat Roma tonight) and are five points behind Inter. In three weeks, after the break for national teams and the home game against Venezia, the derby looms. It is a game that often is worth a final verdict.