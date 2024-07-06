GdS: ‘Dream Team’ of Fonseca based on Milan’s summer targets – photo

Paulo Fonseca arrived in Milano today and has thus officially stayed his adventure with the Rossoneri, heading straight to Milanello. As highlighted by a report, he has a ‘dream team’ in mind along with the management.

Reinforcements are expected this summer and while Milan have been a bit slow so far, they are not lacking targets and negotiations. We will have to assume that the Rossoneri will step on the gas soon, with the pre-season now about to kick off.

Today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport has made a graphic of Milan’s supposed dream team, based on the targets that they currently have. Alvaro Morata now appears to be the main No.9 target and there would be no issues with the financials on that one, just needing the Spaniard’s ok.

Youssouf Fofana and Emerson Royal have both been linked with the Rossoneri for quite some time but Strahinja Pavlovic is the latest target. As said, pre-season is approaching and the first day of training is scheduled for Monday next week, but the Curva Sud will not be there to cheer on the team.