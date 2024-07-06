GdS: From derby drought to Leao’s potential – Fonseca day has arrived

Today marks the start of a new era, and whilst it began last month, it did not fully feel like an immersion into a new project. After all, today is the day that Paulo Fonseca arrives at AC Milan for his first day in the office.

Whilst his arrival was announced a while ago, he has not fully arrived at the club, given he has yet to step foot into Milanello as head coach. However, his job has not only just begun.

As Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) reports, the job has consumed his life in recent weeks, and the Portuguese manager has spent more time focusing on the Rossoneri than his holiday in Greece. What has he been doing, you may ask? Well, studying for every inch of his team, from current players to new ones.

It is no secret that this mercato is huge for Milan and several elements need to be rectified before there is a credible title challenge by the Diavolo, but the base is phenomenal. Fonseca has already identified his ‘pillars’ and has met with Rafael Leao, who had a poor European Championship campaign.

Arriving alongside him today is his coaching staff, and his family will arrive later.

Today is the start of the new Milan project, which will be treated as such. It will be a day for settling in, and taking in his surroundings, but it will not be an easy day by any means, as everyone knows there is work to be done. Then, on Monday, he will meet the press for the first time as the Rossoneri’s head coach and lead the first training session.

Fonseca has studied religiously for today and the days that will follow. He is tasked with ending the Inter humiliation, and whilst he knows he doesn’t have the same connection with the team that Simone Inzaghi has built in recent years, he has a month and a half to put across his ideas, which he hopes will also help create a stronger unit – in both offensive and defensive departments.

Whilst this is being worked on, he must also work on re-finding Leao. The Portuguese star struggled at the European Championship, and whilst his numbers were not awful last season, they were not the step that was imagined before the season’s start. Leao is Milan’s gem, which Fonseca sees, and wants the best from, and he will do so upon the winger’s return.