GdS: Adli ‘not convinced’ by Qatar move despite ‘important’ contract offer

Yacine Adli has been linked with a departure ever since the start of the summer but in the last few days, things have been heating up. In addition to English interest, the midfielder is wanted in Qatar as stated by a report.

Adli made 33 appearances for Milan last season, following just six in 2022/23, and thus improved his position in the pecking order. However, Paulo Fonseca doesn’t consider the Frenchman part of his plan and a departure has been on the cards throughout the summer.

According to today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport (see image below), a Qatari club has been keeping a close eye on Adli this summer and reiterated their interest a few days ago. However, despite an ‘important’ contract offer, the midfielder is ‘not convinced’ by the move.

It remains to be seen if the Qatari side can convince the former Bordeaux man to accept their offer, while an agreement with Milan wouldn’t be a problem. As added by TuttoMercatoWeb this morning, Brentford are also keen on the player and will also try to convince him.

It’s believed that Milan could pocket €12-15m from Adli’s departure and that would certainly give them a nice boost for the mercato. It could perhaps unlock the Fofana negotiations, with Milan refusing to give up.