GDP: Economy contracts 0.1 % in second quarter amid cost of living crisis

(Evening Standard)

Britain’s GDP fell 0.6 per cent in June as the cost of living crisis and working time lost during the national celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee sent output tumbling.

The fall means that the economy shrank 0.1 per cent in the three months to June, the first time it has contracted over a quarter since the end of the second long lockdown in Spring 2021.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) -though not as bad as some forecasters predicted - will nevertheless heighten concerns about the fragile health of the economy with full blown recession expected to begin in the Autumn.

The decline in output was amplified by the extra Bank Holiday in early June to create a four day festival of public events to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen ascending the throne.

Millions of people took the day off work reducing economic activity, although most forecasters expect a corresponding bounce in July.

That means that the third quarter of the year overall is likely to see growth before what the Bank of England forecasts will be five quarters of contraction.

A recession is usually defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi said: “Our economy showed incredible resilience following the pandemic and I am confident we can pull through these global challenges again.

“I know that times are tough and people will be concerned about rising prices and slowing growth, and that’s why I’m determined to work with the Bank of England to get inflation under control and grow the economy.

“The Government is providing billions of pounds of help for households with rising costs, including £1200 for eight million of the most vulnerable households.”

The economy had been expected to recover strongly from the deepest recession in recent history in 2020 caused by the extreme measures taken to tackle the Covid crisis. However, that bounce quickly fizzled out, initially as a result of the Omicron variant outbreak last winter and more recently due to the squeeze on consumer spending. That has been caused by rocketing energy bills, inflation at 40 year highs and rising interest rates - with worse to come over the coming months.

The latest drop in output comes amid huge political uncertainty ahead of the result of the election to replace Boris Johnson on September 5. The favourite Liz Truss has said that a recession can be avoided through a massive tax giveaway that would be revealed in an emergency Budget if she wins.