Is GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Potentially Undervalued?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$51.33 and falling to the lows of CA$42.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether GDI Integrated Facility Services' current trading price of CA$46.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at GDI Integrated Facility Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for GDI Integrated Facility Services

What's The Opportunity In GDI Integrated Facility Services?

Good news, investors! GDI Integrated Facility Services is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$68.60, but it is currently trading at CA$46.00 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that GDI Integrated Facility Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will GDI Integrated Facility Services generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 22% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for GDI Integrated Facility Services. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GDI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GDI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GDI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for GDI Integrated Facility Services (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in GDI Integrated Facility Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

