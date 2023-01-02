GDCC Coin Unveils Deflationary Model for Crypto Enthusiasts

GDCC Coin
·3 min read
GDCC Coin
GDCC Coin

Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC) unveiled a new deflationary model for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The project merges a well-designed tokenomics system with a wide ecosystem of applications and services.

Honiton, UK, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This experienced team aims to provide users with the ultimate tool to securely store, transact and manage digital assets. The deflationary aims to increase the value of GDCC over time.


Promoting an Ambitious Deflationary Model

The team perfectly describes its deflationary system on the project's website. Namely, the team engraved a burning mechanism on its tokens to progressively reduce their number, creating higher demand and scarcity.

Thus, it works as a deflationary model and will drive up the prices of GDCC coins. The burning process is part of the transaction fee system, which applies when a user transfers tokens.

The project's smart contract will take care of burning half of the gas fee of every transaction. Consequently, GDCC coins gradually reduce in number, building a sort of "price floor" and providing incentives for long-term investors.

Many projects, such as Binance and Huobi, have adopted a burning mechanism for their respective tokens. The GDCC team made its burning process more aggressive than these two. The strategy represents a great way to keep the price stable and ensure future returns for its investors.

The Wide Ecosystem of the Project

GDCC lists multiple elements that are part of the wider ecosystem. Specifically, investors in this project can expect the following:

1.    A secure and reliable blockchain network that provides a platform for hosting various decentralized applications (dApps) and services.

2.    Smart contracts that enable users to execute transactions and store data securely on the blockchain.

3.    A Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that enables users to trade digital assets in a trustless environment.

4.    An Auto-Market Maker (AMM) that facilitates continuous liquidity for digital assets.

5.    A Staking platform to participate in consensus and receive rewards for their contributions.

6.    Yield Farming opportunities that allow users to generate additional income by providing liquidity on the network.

7.    A Metaverse dimension, giving people a chance to build and explore their digital realms.

8.    A Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace, allowing users to buy and sell unique digital assets with real-world value.

These components offer investors a wide range of opportunities to benefit from the project while creating a secure environment. With this project, users can explore a whole new DeFi world and capitalize on the returns provided by this industry.

On top of this structure, the team has listed multiple features that will characterize this project. Specifically, here are the highlights of the GDCC platform:

1.    Robustness: The platform is highly secure and robust, thanks to smart contracts.

2.    High Compatibility: The network is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), so programmers can easily deploy their dApps on the blockchain.

3.    Cross-Chain Functionality: The team guarantees a smooth connection across different blockchain networks and unites them under one roof.

4.    Lower Transaction Fee: GDCC charges a minimum gas fee for all network transactions to address the scalability issue.

5.    High-Speed Transactions: The platform enables fast transactions and ensures that users can quickly transfer digital assets across different networks.

6.    Featherweight Architecture: The project boasts a simple architecture that minimizes resources while maximizing performance.

About GDCC

The Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC) is a decentralized digital asset exchange and payment system that utilizes blockchain technology. It will introduce the GDCC-20 token standard, a smart contract-based system used to create and issue digital assets.

This will enable users to easily and securely trade digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, tokens, stocks, and other financial instruments.

With its upcoming listing on Koinbazar, the project will gain more visibility and attract more investors worldwide. This could increase its user base and create more opportunities to take advantage of the returns provided by this platform.

GDCC has already integrated the Hopium DEX, the Muzella NFT marketplace, and the Global Digital City metaverse into its ecosystem. Furthermore, the team  released a stablecoin, GUSD, pegged with the digital Dollar at a 1:1 ratio, and a blockchain explorer.

Anyone curious about GDCC should refer to the official website and social media channels.

Instagram | Twitter | Reddit | Telegram | Medium

CONTACT: Luke Hogos admin-at-gdccoin.io


Latest Stories

  • California Home Cameras Capture Moment of 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake

    A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County, California, on Sunday morning, January 1, the California Geological Survey confirmed.Video taken inside the home of Jessica Michelle Schmidt shows the moment the earthquake struck, shaking light fixtures and furniture in her Fortuna home.Local media reported that 1,074 residents in Rio Dell lost power after the quake.The same region was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on December 20 that killed two people. Credit: Jessica Michelle Schmidt via Storyful

  • Watch: Israel destroys homes of two Palestinians in occupied West Bank

    Israel destroyed the homes of two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as part of its controversial practice of demolishing the homes of Palestinian accused of deadly attacks.View on euronews

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a