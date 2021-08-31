GDA Capital Launches Asia Disruptive Investment Summit

The event will bring together important investors and leading projects in the region

Asia Disruptive Investment Summit Hosted by GDA Capital

The event will bring together important investors and leading projects in the region

The event will bring together important investors and leading projects in the region

Toronto, ON, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American digital asset leader GDA Capital has announced the launch of the Asia Disruptive Investment Summit. It will take place virtually and be livestreamed from the Crypto Convention Center in Decentraland on Oct 6-7th with the first day focused more on high level trends and opportunities identified in various locations around Asia and the second day focused on diving deeper into specific disruptive industries.

With the intention of becoming an annual gathering for investors and family office communities, the Asia Disruptive Investment Summit seeks to highlight disruptive innovators building the future of technology. Participants will be connected to both local case studies, as well as global opportunities. Likewise, they will take part in discussions on the impact of new technology on financial markets, real estate, securities, commodities, currency, art, sports, gaming and entertainment.

“Our previous summit has led us to realize that these opportunities should be extended to investors around the globe. We’ve decided to launch the Asia Disruptive Investment Summit because it’s such an important place for disruptive technology and is filled with innovators. The amount of talent in the region and investors who are looking to educate themselves on exponential opportunities is astounding. We hope the summit becomes a catalyst for the industry.” – GDA Capital Co-founder Michael Gord.

The event is a follow up to the successful Europe Disruptive Investment Summit which counted with the participation of industry leaders from across the continent. Now, it will focus on bringing the same opportunities to Eastern Asia and the Middle East. Some of the participants include leading family offices and VC funds such as Master Ventures, Soul Capital, OKEx Blockdream Ventures and MEX Digital. Disruptive technology organizations such as FreeTON, Netbox Global, Elitium, DigitalBits Foundation, POP Network & Tokens.com will also be in attendance.

Story continues

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. We are the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies. For more information about GDA Capital or any of our products and services, please visit https://gda.capital/





Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com





Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.









Attachment



