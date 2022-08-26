GCSE results reveal widening of North-South educational divide

Louisa Clarence-Smith
·7 min read
Pupils in the south of England advanced further than those in the north after lockdown restrictions led to an increase in lost school days across some regions, GCSE results have shown.

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers collected their GCSE results on Thursday after sitting the first formal exams in three years.

Overall, top grades fell from 28.9 per cent in 2021 to 26.3 per cent this year as the Government attempted to tackle grade inflation. They were still significantly higher than the last time exams were sat in 2019, when 20.8 per cent of grades were marked “7” or higher, the equivalent of at least an A grade.

However, the North-South divide in performance has widened.

In London, 32.6 percent of grades were a “7” or higher. In the North East it was 22.4 per cent, and in the North West 23.1 per cent.

The gap between London and the North East and North West has widened by almost one percentage point and by two percentage points respectively since 2019.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “During the pandemic, we warned ministers that children across the North were experiencing more hardship and disruption to their education than elsewhere and sadly today’s results bear that out.

“Due to the higher Covid rate, children here spent more days out of school than their counterparts elsewhere.”

The Government failed to get laptops to every child who needed one and refused to fund adequate catch-up support, he added.

Anne Longfield, the former Children’s Commissioner for England, said that “the disparities between London and the North, where levels of poverty and levels of disruption during the pandemic are much higher, are stark”.

“These areas need targeted and determined investment in education and communities,” she said.

Research has shown that pupils missed more days of school during the pandemic in the north of England. Pupils in the North East missed 15.3 per cent of lessons in the 2020 academic year and the autumn term of 2021, according to research from FFT Education Datalab. That compared with 11.6 per cent of lessons lost in London and 11.9 per cent in the South East.

Poorer pupils and those living in deprived areas have suffered the most from lost learning as a result of pandemic restrictions. They were in school less during periods when schools were open, and spent less time learning at home when schools were closed, research by exam watchdog Ofqual has found.

Katharine Birbalsingh, the Government’s social mobility tsar, suggested the difference in performance between schools could be down to undedicated teachers.

Asked on Radio 4 about disparities between schools and regions, she said: “I’ve got a lot of very dedicated teachers. And not all head teachers can say all of their staff are dedicated – I certainly can.”

Ms Birbalsingh, who is the head of the high-performing Michaela Community School in London and the chair of the Social Mobility Commission, said: “There’s also truth in the fact that you want to fill your school with teachers who are going to go the extra mile, it would be foolish to suggest that every teacher in the country always goes the extra mile.

“It's also the ideas, the way in which we teach. We have very strong discipline. Unfortunately, some teachers don't like strong discipline, they think it's mean to expect them to sit up straight or to complete their homework.”

More absent children in the North

Meanwhile, data released last year showed that schools in the South had been far more likely to have enrolled their pupils on the Government’s Covid catch-up tutoring programme than schools in the North.

Robert Halfon, Conservative MP and chairman of the education select committee, said the results were “not surprising”.

“When you close schools for most pupils for the last two years in lockdowns, when disadvantaged children are denied the chance to learn, what do you expect?

“There has been much less take-up in the North of the catch-up programme. We know that absent children are concentrated in the North.”

The Northern Powerhouse Partnership, a membership body for businesses in the North of England which is chaired by George Osborne, the former chancellor, said that a “triple whammy of factors” will have had an impact on the widening performance gap.

They included “existing long-term disadvantage”, “learning loss during Covid” and “Department for Education failures in catch-up”, all of which it claimed affect the North of England disproportionately.

Sir Peter Lampl, chairman of The Sutton Trust, said: “It is concerning to see regional gaps in today’s GCSE results.” He added that they are “not a new phenomenon”.

“These gaps in attainment are a key challenge in our education system and must urgently be addressed. The reasons behind these inequalities are complex and demand proper effort and investment across the UK, with a focus on local collaboration in key social mobility ‘coldspots’. Narrowing the regional attainment gap is essential to truly level up the country. All children must have the same opportunities to succeed.”

Girls fare better than boys

Girls have maintained their lead on boys in GCSE results this year but the attainment gap has narrowed.

Almost a third, or 30 per cent, of grades for female pupils, were a 7 or above. Girls were 7.4 percentage points ahead of boys, at 22.6 per cent.

Last year, girls had a 9 percentage point lead, with 33.4 per cent of female entries receiving a top grade, compared to 24.4 per cent of male entries.

Girls have always outperformed boys in GCSEs, since the creation of the qualification in the late 1980s. The gap had been narrowing in recent years but teacher-assessed grades in 2020 and 2021 pushed girls further ahead than ever.

Professor Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research, said: “The explanation that most people accept is that girls apply themselves more consistently than do boys, so they are much better at modules with assessments.

“Boys quite often go their own way, but then revise frantically in the run up to the examinations and spill it all out. Boys tend to do better with an end of course, big bang approach, rather than being assessed at all sorts of stages through it.

“It also means that because girls are better pupils, teachers tend to like them more. I think they got favoured more than boys in the teacher assessments in the last two years.”

A total of 76.7 per cent of female entries were awarded a grade 4, the equivalent of a C grade, or higher, compared with 69.8 per cent for boys, a lead of 6.9 percentage points. Last year the gap was 7 percentage points.

Pupils sitting their GCSEs this year received advance information on the focus of exams, had fewer topics to cover in certain subjects, and were given support materials such as equation sheets in some exams.

They also had more lenient grading than in 2019. Exam boards were told to set grade boundaries at a “midpoint” between 2021 and 2019. Headteachers are calling for exams to remain easier than 2019 next year after top grades were only cut to a third of pre-pandemic levels.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders said: "The strong indication we are hearing from school and college leaders is that this must happen because next year’s cohort will have also been heavily impacted by Covid. This is particularly important given the likelihood of more waves of infections during the autumn and winter."

Ofqual is due to announce its plans for next year’s exam conditions in September.

