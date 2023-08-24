GCSE results latest LIVE: Top grades fall in England but remain above 2019 levels

Lisa Nguyen (left) and Scarlett Granger (right) react as they receive their GCSE results at the City of London Academy (Getty Images)

The proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades has fallen from last year but is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, national figures show.

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers across the country received their GCSE exam results on Thursday in a year when efforts have been made in England to return grading to pre-pandemic levels.

More than a fifth (22.0 per cent) of UK GCSE entries were awarded the top grades – at least a 7 or an A grade – this year, down by 4.3 percentage points on last year when 26.3 per cent of entries achieved the top grades. This remains higher than the equivalent figure for 2019 – before the pandemic – of 20.8 per cent.

In London, 28.4 per cent of entries were awarded top grades, significantly higher than the national figure.

This remained 4.2 percentage points down on last year, which saw 32.6 per cent of entries achieve top grades, but higher than the 2019 figure of 25.7 per cent.

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there were around 203,000 fewer top grades compared with last year, but there were 142,000 more top grades awarded this year than in 2019, according to the figures published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ).

City of London Academy students receive their results

10:21 , Bill Mcloughlin

Now for some pictures from the City of London Academy after students received their marks.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Carolina Quintino from Ukraine also received her results at the school and seemed overcome with emotion on seeing her marks.

Carolina Quintino from Ukraine reacts as she receives her GCSE results (Getty Images)

Hornchurch pupil praises French teacher for ‘pivotal role’ in high marks

10:06 , Bill Mcloughlin

Sanders Draper School student Nathan Coxhedge thanked teachers for helping him score top grades in his GCSEs.

Nathan, 16, from Hornchurch, scored Combined Science (8,7); Business (8), History (8) , Maths (8) , French (8) , English Language (7), English Literature (6).

He said: “The school organized revision sessions which proved to be incredibly helpful. They also conducted mock exams that familiarized us with the exam format.

Story continues

“In particular, Ms. Engleman, my French teacher, played a pivotal role in my achievements.

“Her approachability made it easy to connect with her, and she provided continuous encouragement throughout the entire process.”

He will study A Levels in History, Politics and Economics at The Campion School in Hornchurch.

Jamie Oliver shares uplifting GCSE results day message

09:58 , Bill Mcloughlin

Jamie Oliver has shared a supportive message to children with dyslexia as they receive their GCSE results.

In a post, the TV chef said results day “can be a stressful time” but that the educational system does not “play to their strengths”.

Today is GCSE results day, which I know can be a stressful time. A lot of bright kids with dyslexia will be frustrated by what they receive, because the education system doesn't play to their strengths – but I’m always keen to say don't let this define you. The wider world is… pic.twitter.com/eE8sfzhZa4 — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) August 24, 2023

Sadiq Khan congratulates Londoners on results

09:53 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised London pupils for their results, and offered reassurance to those who did not do as well as they had hoped.

“I would like to congratulate every young Londoner who is receiving their GCSE results today,” he said.

“This is a proud day for students, their families, friends and teachers and it’s so important that we recognise the hard work, dedication, and commitment from everyone who has helped these young people reach this milestone in their lives.

“I hope that you received the grades you were expecting or hoped for today, but if things haven’t gone to plan, please be reassured that there are many different pathways to success and I would encourage everyone to explore potential options by talking to your teachers, parents, or contact the National Careers Service for advice and support.”

Boy who travelled three hours a day to get to school celebrates top grades across the board

09:49 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Student Shivam Gogna is among those celebrating top grades in his GCSEs, despite having to travel nearly three hours a day to get to school.

When Shivam’s family moved to Ipswich in Suffolk, he insisted on continuing his studies at Forest Gate Community School in Newham, which has been ranked in the top 50 for GCSE exam results for the last six years in a row.

Shivam Gogna receiving his GCSE results on Thursday (Tayfun Salci)

“It has among the best exam results in the country so I wanted to stay to do my GCSEs here,” said Shivam.“The school ran extra revision classes before and after school everyday during Year 11. It meant I sometimes left home at 6am and didn’t get home for 12 or 13 hours.”His hard work paid off, scoring top grades in all his exams. Shiva, will now study A-levels in maths, economics and accounting.His teacher at Forest Gate Community School, Thomas Leather, said: “He deserves great results move than most. He never missed a revision session, an intervention or even a class during the whole of year 11.“He dedicated herself completely to getting the best possible results and her hard work has paid off. He is a shining example to her fellow students.”

London results keep in line with national trends

09:39 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Trends seen in the capital’s GCSE results this year have mirrored those seen nationally.

The number of pupils attaining top grades in the capital was significantly higher than the national average, with 28.4 per cent of London entries were awarded top grades, compared to a national figure of 22 per cent.

But similar to national picture, the London figure has dropped by 4.2 percentage points compared to last year, which saw 32.6 per cent of entries achieve top grades.

It remains higher than the 2019 figure of 25.7 per cent.

GCSE top grades fall but remain above pre-pandemic levels

09:34 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades has fallen from last year but is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, national figures show.

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers across the country received their GCSE exam results on Thursday in a year when efforts have been made in England to return grading to pre-pandemic levels.

More than a fifth (22.0 per cent) of UK GCSE entries were awarded the top grades – at least a 7 or an A grade – this year, down by 4.3 percentage points on last year when 26.3 per cent of entries achieved the top grades.

However, this remains higher than the equivalent figure for 2019 – before the pandemic – of 20.8 per cent.

The figures, published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), cover GCSE entries from students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Overall, there were around 203,000 fewer top grades (7/A) compared with last year, but there were 142,000 more top grades awarded this year than in 2019.

The proportion of entries getting at least a 4 or a C grade – considered a “standard pass” – has fallen from 73.2 per cent in 2022 to 68.2 per cent this year – a drop of five percentage points, but higher than 67.3 per cent in 2019

Returning grading to 2019 levels is ‘fair', says Schools Minister

09:17 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Schools minister Nick Gibb has said “it is fair to have the grading back to 2019 levels”.

“We want to return to 2019 grading standards,” he told Times Radio this morning. “We want to get back to normal so we make sure that we retain the value and credibility of GCSEs and A-levels.”

He added: “These young people have been in schools for two years, they have had disruption to their education particularly in years eight and nine and we have had very significant recovery programmes, a £5 billion recovery programme to help those young people catch up.

“But it is important to get back to normal. Exams are the fairest system, and it is fair to have the grading back to 2019 levels consistent to all the years prior to 2019 and consistent with the years next year and the year beyond as well.”

Students across the country wake up to GCSE results

09:12 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s GCSE liveblog.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments and reaction throughout the morning.