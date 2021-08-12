GCSE results hit record high as London students lead the way

(PA)

GCSE results have reached a record high, with girls increasing their lead over boys after exams were scrapped.

Thousands of teenagers picked up their grades on Thursday morning after exams were replaced with teacher assessments in the wake of the pandemic.

Results from the UK show:

28.9 per cent of GCSEs were graded 7/A and above, compared with 26.2 per cent last year. In 2019, the last year exams were held, the figure was 20.8 per cent.

London students led the way in top grade results, with 34.5 per cent of GCSEs graded 7/A – the highest results in the country. London also saw a 3.1 percentage point rise on last year’s top grades – the greatest increase in the country.

Girls drew further ahead than boys, with 33.4 per cent of girls’ grades given top marks, compared with 24.4 per cent of boys’ marks. This is a difference of nine percentage points. Last year the gap between boys and girls was 8 percentage points. In 2019, when exams were last held, boys were 6.5 percentage points behind girls in top grades. It means girls have widened their lead again.

In England 3606 students got straight grade 9s in seven or more GCSEs – and 64 per cent of these students were girls. But at grades 4/C boys narrowed the gap, with an increase of 1.3percentage points, compared with 0.4 percentage points for girls.

Private schools saw their top grades increase by 4 percentage points – a greater increase than at any other type of school. It means 61. 2 per cent of results at private schools were 7/A or above. In Comprehensive schools there was a 2.3 percentage point rise, with 26.1 per cent of results given top grades. But figures also show the percentage rise in results was highest in further education and sixth form colleges where results rose by around 50 per cent – but from a very low base. In private schools the percentage rise in results was 7.1 per cent.

77.1 per cent of GCSEs were graded 4/C and above, compared with 76.3 per cent in 2020 and 67.3 per cent in 2019, when exams were taken.

The overall pass rate for grades awarded at least a 1 or G has dropped slightly to 99 per cent, compared with 99.6 per cent last year. In 2019 when exams were last held it was 98.3 per cent.

Spanish and geography are increasing in popularity, with the number taking Spanish increasing by 4.7 per cent on last year, and geography 4.2 per cent on last year.

The most popular GCSE was the Double Science Award, with 896,138 entries, followed by maths and English.

In England the average number of GCSEs taken by each 16 year old student was 7.85.

* 7.4 per cent of all entries in England were a grade 9.

Story continues

GCSEs are now graded 9-1 instead of A* to G, with 9 the highest grade. Grade 7 is the equivalent of the old A grade, while a 4 equates to the old C. But the other number grades are not directly comparable to the letter system.

The numerical grade system was brought in by former education secretary Michael Gove to better differentiate between top students, with A and A* now split between the three grades 9,8 and 7.

A C-grade was previously seen as the pass mark. Under the new system a 4 is a standard pass and a 5 is a strong pass.

Thursday’s grades were based on teacher assessments after exams were cancelled for the second year running because of the pandemic. Last year an algorithm used to determine grades was scrapped at the last minute. This year grades were determined by teachers based on a variety of internal tests, coursework and other evidence.

Headteachers, education experts and exam regulator Ofqual insisted the grades are fair and have gone through checks. Grades were changed in less than one per cent of schools after being reviewed by exam boards.

Students were only assessed on topics they have been taught in the pandemic, and nothing they missed due to school closures of illness.

Read More

GCSE top grades reach record high after exams cancelled for second year

Grades expected to be highest on record as pupils receive GCSE results

Overhauling A-level grading amid concerns over inflated marks ‘unfair’ – unions