GCSE results day 2023 deals and discounts: Where to celebrate on Thursday

GCSE results will be released on August 24 (PA Archive)

The big day for those who took their GCSEs this year is fast approaching, and the anxious wait will soon be over.

Each year, restaurants introduce deals and offers to make results day just that little bit easier, and aid in the celebrations.

So if you’re looking for restaurant deals for results day 2023, here’s what we’ve spotted so far:

Nandos

The chain is offering results day sauces (PA Archive)

Nandos is giving away a “free” quarter chicken or starter (as long as you spend £7) to anyone getting GCSE results on August 24. You’ll just need to order at the till to eat in or walk in and collect.

It is also selling results day sauce bottles, available in Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Co-op and Iceland

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza

Grab yourself a pizza, courtesy of Gordon Ramsay (ITV)

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza restaurant in Southwark is giving away a free pizza all day on August 27. All you need to do is bring your results letter along.

TGI Fridays

Head to TGI Fridays for a free dessert (PA Archive)

At TGI Fridays, you can look forward to 23% off your meal for the class of ’23 on August 24. All you have to do is sign up for its Stripes Rewards membership.

Bill’s

You can get a free dessert at Bill’s – just don’t forget to bring your student ID and proof of results along with you. Buy a main course and you’ll get any dessert for free.

Bill’s said: "To receive a free dessert, all that is needed is to bring along your student ID & proof of results, purchase any main and we’ll serve you a delicious free dessert! Results day feelings of relief never tasted so good…"

Wildwood

At Wildwood restaurant in Covent Garden, you can get a free margherita pizza, garlic rosemary bread or spaghetti pomodoro, with a minimum spend of £7 per person.

Don’t forget to bring your ID along with your exam results.

The offer will be available all day on Friday, August 25 for GCSE students.

The Ivy

The Ivy restaurant group has a special results day-themed menu – two courses for £50 or three for £60.

Frankie & Benny’s

Be sure to take along your exam results to qualify for the free offer (PA Archive)

Frankie & Benny’s is offering students who show their exam results to a member of staff a free pizza and Coca-Cola. It has vegan and gluten free pizzas available.

Chiquito

You can look forward to a free garlic tortilla bread and Coca-Cola at Chiquito if you show your results to a member of staff on results day.

Garlic bread toppings can be added for 50p each.

Bella Italia

The Italian chain is offering 30% off your bill (PA)

At Bella Italia, get 30% off your bill if you show your results. At least one adult main meal must be purchased to redeem the offer, however. Redeem your code here .

Las Iguanas

Head to Las Iguanas if you like free churros (Las Iguanas)

Las Iguanas is offering three free churros as well as an extra 25% off your bill on results day. As with most of the other deals, all you have to do is show your results to claim the offer.

Papa Johns

The pizza chain is offering a generous 50% off (Papa Johns)

Papa Johns is offering 50% off pizzas with the code resultsday.

With this offer, you can look forward to 50% off pizza when you spend £30 or more. From the American Hot to Chicken Fajita, students can enjoy their favourite slice for less after months of hard work!

See here for T&Cs.