GCM Grosvenor Opens Office in Australia, Expanding Presence in Asia-Pacific Region, and Hires Andy Lukas to Lead Australia/New Zealand Business Development Efforts

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it is opening an office in Australia to serve and grow its client base in the region. The office will be located in Sydney and led by Andy Lukas.



Andy has over 20 years of experience managing client relationships, most recently at HSBC where he provided multi-strategy solutions for institutional clients. At GCM Grosvenor, Andy will be dedicated to delivering the firm’s alternative investment solutions to investors in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are excited that Andy has joined our team,” said Jon Levin, GCM Grosvenor President. “He is a seasoned professional who brings the requisite skillset and a global perspective in working with institutional investors.”

GCM Grosvenor has managed capital for clients in the Asia-Pacific region since 1996 and as of December 31, 2022 manages over $16 billion of assets on behalf of dozens of clients. The firm has maintained a physical presence in Asia since 2006 and, in addition to Sydney, currently has offices in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

"Having an office in Sydney will give us a stronger presence in Australia and New Zealand,” said Scott Pearson, Head of GCM Grosvenor Asia-Pacific. “Under Andy’s leadership, our expanded presence will enable us to better address client needs throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”

With the new office and hire, GCM Grosvenor builds on its focus to expand global access to the breadth of the firm’s alternatives solutions. In recent years, the firm also made senior hires and opened offices in Toronto, Canada and Frankfurt, Germany.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $74 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 530 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

